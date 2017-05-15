Joe and Mika claims against Kellyanne Conway - a desperate ratings grab'

May 16, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement defending White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway against charges made by MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski : "The Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski claims against Kellyanne Conway are clearly nothing more than an attempt to harm the President by driving a wedge between himself and one of his most able, experienced and professional advisors. "As someone who has engaged Kellyanne as a pollster, I can attest that she is a class act, who would never put a client in jeopardy, as she surely would have if the allegations were true.

