Health-Conscious True Food Kitchen Readies Summer-y Fare for Bethesda Opening
Ingredient-driven "health food" chain True Food Kitchen plans to court its new neighbors in Bethesda with seasonally inspired menu items including corn-laced chicken dishes and watermelon mojitos. The brand, which prides itself on catering to vegetarians, vegans and consumers seeking gluten-free alternatives, joined the area in late 2014, putting down roots in Mosaic District in Fairfax, Va.
