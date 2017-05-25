Health-Conscious True Food Kitchen Re...

Health-Conscious True Food Kitchen Readies Summer-y Fare for Bethesda Opening

Wednesday May 24

Ingredient-driven "health food" chain True Food Kitchen plans to court its new neighbors in Bethesda with seasonally inspired menu items including corn-laced chicken dishes and watermelon mojitos. The brand, which prides itself on catering to vegetarians, vegans and consumers seeking gluten-free alternatives, joined the area in late 2014, putting down roots in Mosaic District in Fairfax, Va.

