Granules India to expand pharmaceutical operation in Fairfax

Granules India Ltd. is planning to invest $35 million to expand its pharmaceutical research and development and manufacturing operation in Fairfax County. The expansion is expected to create 102 new jobs, according to a statement from Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

