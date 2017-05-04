Freedom Caucus, White House praised for Ryancare improvements
May 4, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President today in the following statement reacting to the House passage of legislation that replaces Obamacare : "The health care replacement, while far from perfect, is substantially better than it would have been thanks to the hard work of the Freedom Caucus, the White House and House negotiators, achieving a result that respects the states through the state opt-out provision of Obamacare's insurance regulations and ending the tyranny of the individual and employer mandates.
