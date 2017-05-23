FISA Section 702 reauthorization cann...

FISA Section 702 reauthorization cannot pass without reforms to stop...

May 24, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Congress not to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without substantial reforms to stop the violating the 4th Amendment rights of the American people: " The unsealed April 26 FISA Court ruling finding of the unconstitutional use of federal government spying powers against the American people in 2016 underscores the exact reason why civil libertarians on the right and the left have been concerned about the growing surveillance state.

