First Virginia Community Bank (FVCB) ...

First Virginia Community Bank (FVCB) Upgraded to "Buy" by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr 21 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr 14 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar '17 fghkkio 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC