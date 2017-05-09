First Virginia Community Bank (FVCB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr 21
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC