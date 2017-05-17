FiberGuide Signs an Agreement with OTT to Deliver Certified Optical Networking Courses in Africa.
The in-depth training course in optical networking is a key enabler for well-designed and implemented national backbones, metro networks, FTTA and DCIs. FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- FiberGuide is pleased to announce that they have signed a partnership agreement with Optical Technology Training to deliver a certified training course in optical networking throughout Africa.
