Family of Prichard Colon Sue Promoters, Doctor For $50 Million

The family of brain-damaged boxer Prichard Colon filed a $50 million lawsuit Wednesday against a ringside physician and the co-promoters of the card on which he was injured a year-and-a-half ago in Fairfax, Virginia. According to a story posted on ESPN.com, the suit was filed in the District of Columbia on Wednesday against Dr. Richard Ashby and co-promoters HeadBangers Boxing and DiBella Entertainment to help pay for the extremely expensive care Colon requires.

