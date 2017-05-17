Diaz: Peterson Didn't Beat Me; the Judges Weren't on My Side
The Dominican Republic's Diaz disputes the majority decision he dropped to Lamont Peterson in their 12-round fight 19 months ago in Fairfax, Virginia. Peterson won that bout on two scorecards and a third judge scored it even .
