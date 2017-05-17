Diaz: Peterson Didn't Beat Me; the Ju...

Diaz: Peterson Didn't Beat Me; the Judges Weren't on My Side

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boxing Scene

The Dominican Republic's Diaz disputes the majority decision he dropped to Lamont Peterson in their 12-round fight 19 months ago in Fairfax, Virginia. Peterson won that bout on two scorecards and a third judge scored it even .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa ann barrickman 11 hr Vlu 2
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr 21 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairfax County was issued at May 17 at 4:35PM EDT

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC