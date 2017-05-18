DC police chief: Attack on protesters...

DC police chief: Attack on protesters at Turkish Embassy 'brutal'

Wednesday Read more: The Hill

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says that recent attacks on protesters at the Turkish Embassy in Washington are "brutal." "Yesterday afternoon we witnessed what appeared to be a brutal attack on peaceful protesters at the Turkish ambassador's residence in the 1600 block of 23rd St. NW," he said Wednesday at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

