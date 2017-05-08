Comeya s firing first step to restori...

Comeya s firing first step to restoring FBI credibility

May 9, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump for firing FBI Director James Comey on recommendation by Attorney General Jeff Sessions : "The FBI must be beyond reproach and cannot even be perceived as being politically weaponized. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recommendation that former FBI Director James Comey had lost the trust of the people and as a result, was harming the Justice Department's credibility is exactly right.

