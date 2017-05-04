Black teacher applicants face discrimination in a wealthy school district, study finds
Black applicants for Fairfax County teaching positions in a recent school year were far less likely than white candidates to get job offers even though they had on average more advanced degrees and classroom experience, according to a new study that is drawing intense scrutiny within the school system. George Mason University researchers, who conducted the study published in the spring issue of Harvard Educational Review, did not identify the school system they were writing about.
