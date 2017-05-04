Black teacher applicants face discrim...

Black teacher applicants face discrimination in a wealthy school district, study finds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Gazette

Black applicants for Fairfax County teaching positions in a recent school year were far less likely than white candidates to get job offers even though they had on average more advanced degrees and classroom experience, according to a new study that is drawing intense scrutiny within the school system. George Mason University researchers, who conducted the study published in the spring issue of Harvard Educational Review, did not identify the school system they were writing about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr 21 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr 14 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar '17 fghkkio 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,411 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC