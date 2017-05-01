At town hall meeting, Va. pubcaster shares plans for spectrum auction millions
Leaders of Virginia's Commonwealth Public Broadcasting Corp. told community members at a town hall Thursday that they plan to invest the station's $182 million in spectrum auction winnings in expanded community service and a foundation to promote public media. The meeting at Commonwealth's offices in suburban Richmond drew more than 40 people, though about half were board members or station staff.
