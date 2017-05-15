ALG urges Trump to enforce NAFTA and stop Mexican sugar dumping

May 15, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging the Trump administration to enforce the North American Free Trade Agreement by bringing an end to Mexico's illegal dumping of sugar on U.S. markets: "Before there can be any discussion about how best to nixing or fixing NAFTA, America must enforce NAFTA. Mexico has been found in violation of antidumping rules by the U.S. International Trade Commission in 2015 for dumping sugar on U.S. markets illegally since 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.