4-Star SF Prospect Brandon Slater Commits to Villanova over Maryland, Louisville
Brandon Slater, a 4-star small forward from Fairfax, Virginia, announced Wednesday he has committed to play for the Villanova Wildcats. The class of 2018 prospect chose the reigning Big East champions over Maryland, Louisville, Virginia, Syracuse and a host of other schools.
