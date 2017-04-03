Who Is Spying On Turkish Journalists In The US?
The Fairfax, Va. community swimming pool where the exiled Turkish journalist takes his children closed for the summer on Aug. 30, and it was just before then that a covert photographer snapped pictures that ended up being published in Sabah, a Turkish newspaper that is effectively controlled by Turkey's authoritarian president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 18
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC