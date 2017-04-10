Virginia Mold Testing Lab Celebrates ...

Virginia Mold Testing Lab Celebrates 13 Years Serving DC, Maryland - & Virginia

1 hr ago Read more: WebWire

EMLab P&K's Fairfax, Virginia mold laboratory is pleased to have supported communities in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. for 13 years by serving professionals who perform testing for mold. "We are pleased to be celebrating thirteen years with the Virginia laboratory, and look forward to serving for many more years,' said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K's General Manager and Co-Founder.

