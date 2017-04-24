Undergrads build prosthetic arm for 10-year-old violinist
Ten-year-old Isabella Nicola Cabrera smiles after playing her violin with her new prosthetic at the engineering department of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 20, 2017. "Oh my gosh, that's so much better," Isabella said as she tried out the new prosthetic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr 21
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC