Trump refuses to endorse Paris climate accord at G7
April 11, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump for refusing to sign a statement endorsing the Paris climate accord at the G7 meeting : "President Trump's refusal to sign a statement endorsing the Paris climate accord is a positive step toward complete withdrawal from the agreement. The damage to the United States economy that enforcement of Obama's Paris deal would make achieving the growth and prosperity that were at the heart of the President's election campaign impossible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 18
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC