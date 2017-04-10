Trump refuses to endorse Paris climat...

Trump refuses to endorse Paris climate accord at G7

April 11, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump for refusing to sign a statement endorsing the Paris climate accord at the G7 meeting : "President Trump's refusal to sign a statement endorsing the Paris climate accord is a positive step toward complete withdrawal from the agreement. The damage to the United States economy that enforcement of Obama's Paris deal would make achieving the growth and prosperity that were at the heart of the President's election campaign impossible.

