April 3, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement reacting to separate reports that former National Security Advisor Susan Rice requested the unmasking of the identities of Trump campaign and transition team officials incidentally collected by intelligence agencies, per Bloomberg View's Eli Lake , and that the overall surveillance dates back "for up to a year before [Trump] took office," per Fox News' Adam Housley : "Susan Rice only had one boss, and that was former President Barack Obama. Only Obama could have authorized these unmasking requests to the intelligence agencies of the Trump transition and campaign by Rice.

