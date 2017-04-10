SpaceX to Launch Top Secret Mission f...

SpaceX to Launch Top Secret Mission for Government Spy Agency

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

An email received by the Observer indicates that SpaceX, the Elon Musk-founded space flight company, will launch a classified payload to support clandestine activities for the National Reconnaissance Office . The mission is not listed on the Very little is known about the mission, though the limited public knowledge is consistent with the protocol for NRO activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr 2 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar 18 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar '17 fghkkio 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb '17 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC