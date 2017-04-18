Remodeled home ranked category best in 11 states will be open to the public April 29-30
Remodeled home open house, April 29-30. The home judged the best-in-category whole house remodel in 11 states will be open for viewing next Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. The solution by Sun Design Remodeling was named a regional Contractor of the Year winner for best remodel in the $250,000 to $500,000 category last month.
