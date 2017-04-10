NRA Employee Accidentally Shoots Himself On The Job
The 46-year-old man was holstering his pistol when it accidentally discharged, NBC Washington reports. The incident happened at the NRA's National Firearms Museum, located at the organization's headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 18
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC