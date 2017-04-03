Noted Fairfax, Virginia Estate Planning Attorney Discusses 2017 Estate and Gift Tax Exclusion Limits
Beginning in 2017, there has been an increase in exemptions that will enable taxpayers to make more significant lifetime gifts and to acquire more assets through various estate planning vehicles, including a sale or grantor trust. In addition, taxpayers can leave more income-producing assets to children or grandchildren whose tax brackets may be lower, or who may live in states that have a low income tax rate or no state income tax.
