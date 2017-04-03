Noted Fairfax, Virginia Estate Planni...

Noted Fairfax, Virginia Estate Planning Attorney Discusses 2017 Estate and Gift Tax Exclusion Limits

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Law Firm Newswire

Beginning in 2017, there has been an increase in exemptions that will enable taxpayers to make more significant lifetime gifts and to acquire more assets through various estate planning vehicles, including a sale or grantor trust. In addition, taxpayers can leave more income-producing assets to children or grandchildren whose tax brackets may be lower, or who may live in states that have a low income tax rate or no state income tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law Firm Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr 2 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar 18 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar 9 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar '17 fghkkio 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb '17 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC