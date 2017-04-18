new Fairfax man gets 5 years for child porn
A Fairfax, Virginia, man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges of receiving child pornography was sentenced to five years in prison Friday. Authorities were led to Roger Wheaton Webb, 53, after identifying an IP address that was accessing child porn from a Fairfax business in February - March 2015.
