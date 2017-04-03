Nearly 9 months later, Central Park b...

Nearly 9 months later, Central Park blast remains a mystery

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: WRAL.com

For nearly nine months, the investigators have tried to find out how exactly a small, clear plastic bag full of readily available, highly explosive chemicals found its way to Central Park on July Fourth weekend. The homemade concoction blew up when a park visitor stepped on it; the tourist from Virginia lost his left foot.

