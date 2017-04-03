Kraken Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

Under the Increased Offering the Company may issue up to 11,944,444 units at a purchase price of $0.18 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant , with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of Kraken at $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

