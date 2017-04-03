Kraken Announces Upsizing of Previous...

Kraken Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Under the Increased Offering the Company may issue up to 11,944,444 units at a purchase price of $0.18 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant , with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of Kraken at $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr 2 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar 18 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar '17 fghkkio 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb '17 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC