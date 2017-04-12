Jewish community center, church in Fa...

Jewish community center, church in Fairfax vandalized during holy days

Authorities say a Jewish community center and a church within a mile of each other have been vandalized during a week when the two locations observed holy days. Fairfax County police spokeswoman Tawny Wright says authorities responded to a report of graffiti at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia on Tuesday.

