InfinityQS Launches Enact -- the Future of Manufacturing Quality

Enact Quality Intelligence platform redefines quality with unparalleled visibility and operational insight, creating a key gateway for manufacturing Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things / EINPresswire.com / -- FAIRFAX, VA-- - InfinityQSA International, Inc. , the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, announces the launch of Enacta , a native-cloud Quality Intelligence platform that revolutionizes the role of quality, cutting through the clutter of data to deliver tailored, strategic operational insights necessary to improve competitive position and financial viability.

