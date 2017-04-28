General Dynamics wins Navy oceanography IT contract
General Dynamics' information technology business unit has won a potential five-and-a-half year, $52 million contract to help manage IT environments for a Navy environmental data organization. The Navy has tasked General Dynamics Information Technology for subject matter knowledge in meteorology and oceanography, geospatial information systems, cybersecurity and IT portfolio and program management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.
