General Dynamics wins Navy oceanography IT contract

Friday Apr 28

General Dynamics' information technology business unit has won a potential five-and-a-half year, $52 million contract to help manage IT environments for a Navy environmental data organization. The Navy has tasked General Dynamics Information Technology for subject matter knowledge in meteorology and oceanography, geospatial information systems, cybersecurity and IT portfolio and program management.

