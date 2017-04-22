Dynamic spirit drives China's growth
Economist Tyler Cowen believes China has a culture of ambition and dynamism and a pace of change that harkens back to a much earlier America. Provided to China Daily Tyler Cowen's latest book has struck a nerve in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|10 hr
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC