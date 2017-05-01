Democratic candidates for governor debate for first time
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and Tom Perriello speak during the first debate of Virginia's Democratic candidates for governor at Lanier Middle School Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Fairfax, Va. less Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr 21
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC