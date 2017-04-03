Del. Dave Albo, head of House courts, won't seek re-election
Influential Republican Del. David B. Albo of Fairfax County announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election this year, creating an opening for Democrats to potentially flip his Northern Virginia district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 18
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC