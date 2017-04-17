Crescent Hotels & Resorts Opens Eleme...

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Opens Element by Westin Huntsville

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Hotel Business

The Element by Westin Huntsville has opened on the top floors of the hotel complex of the Westin Huntsville. Both hotels are managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, based in Fairfax, VA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr 14 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr 2 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar '17 fghkkio 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb '17 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC