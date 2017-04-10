Build the wall in the April 28 continuing resolution

April 13, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Congress to include funding for building the southern border wall in the April 28 continuing resolution : "Donald Trump ran on building the southern border wall, and the Republican Congress needs to integrate his supplemental budget that funds into the spending bill due April 28. The GOP Congress must not give into Democrat demands to stop the wall, which would be a politically devastating betrayal of the voters that who elected both President Trump and the GOP majorities in the House and Senate.

