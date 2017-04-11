Buchanan & Edwards buys analytics ser...

Buchanan & Edwards buys analytics services firm R2C

Tuesday

Buchanan & Edwards has purchased government consulting services contractor The Reports and Requirements Company -- also known as R2C -- to add new analytics-related work for agencies in the national security arena. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the deal represents BE's first acquisition since the Washington, D.C.-based IT and consulting services contractor's founding in 1998.

