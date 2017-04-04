Bernie Sanders and Tom Perriello to hold rally at George Mason University
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will join gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello in Fairfax, Virginia Thursday for a rally at George Mason University. Sanders supports Perriello's call for a $15 an hour living wage, resistance to fracking, and two years of debt-free community college or training.
