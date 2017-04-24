Andrea Sorensen has been appointed V...

Andrea Sorensen has been appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts 10306 Eaton Place - Suite 150 Fairfax, VA 22030 United States Phone: 703-279-7820 Fax: 703-279-8142 Visit Website Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts, announced that the hotel and resort management company hired Andrea Sorensen as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia is a nationally recognized operator of premier hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

