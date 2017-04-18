ALG urges Attorney General Jeff Sessions to review political prosecution of Arpaio

April 18, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to review the current prosecution of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio for enforcing U.S. immigration law: "It is inexcusable for any law enforcement official to be prosecuted for enforcing the law. Sheriff Joe Arpaio was brought up on contempt charges by the Obama Justice Department for enforcing U.S. immigration law.

