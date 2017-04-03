ALG praises Senate GOP for invoking constitutional option on Gorsuch for Supreme Court

April 6, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement Senate Republicans for invoking the constitutional option in confirming Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court: "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley have stood firm in ensuring the will of the people who voted in 2016 was upheld, by letting the election be a referendum on the direction of the Supreme Court. The American people voted for the reestablishment of the Constitution and rule of law rather than the whims of unelected judges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.