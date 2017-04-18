ALG calls on FBI Director James Comey to step down or be fired
April 20, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement demanding that FBI Director James Comey either step down or be fired in light of reports that the FBI relied in part on the now-discredited Christopher Steele dossier to justify getting a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court warrant against one-time Trump campaign advisor Carter Page: "The FBI's incredible incompetence and outright complicity with the politicization of government spying removes the last shred of credibility that Director James Comey has and he needs to either resign or be fired.
