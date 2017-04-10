10th Largest School Division in US Installs ScholarChip's Visitor Management System
ScholarChip A , the largest provider of smart ID cards for K-12 schools, announces that Fairfax, Va. County Public Schools, one of the largest districts in the country, has installed 125 ScholarChip's Visitor Management systems in its elementary, middle and high schools.
