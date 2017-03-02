Widow of fallen Navy Seal steps into ...

Widow of fallen Navy Seal steps into spotlight

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WWLP

In a strikingly emotional moment Tuesday night, President Donald Trump turned to the widow of the navy seal killed in a controversial raid in Yemen. Carryn Owens, the wife of fallen chief petty officer William "Ryan" Owens, garnered 2 minutes and 11 seconds of sustained applause when Trump acknowledged her during his joint address to congress praising her husband's sacrifice.

