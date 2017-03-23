U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho's Zero for Zero plan should be model not just for...

March 23, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging members of the House of Representatives to cosponsor legislation by U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho that would end U.S. sugar subsidies and subsidies used by competitors globally : "The Yoho Zero for Zero plan would legislatively end domestic sugar subsidies, but only after other major international sugar dumpers like Brazil, India and Thailand agree to stop subsidizing their sugar industries in a reciprocal manner. This will give President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, everything he needs in negotiating the elimination of these subsidies with major sugar exporting nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.