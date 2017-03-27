Trump energy independence executive order a huge step in right direction

March 28, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump's energy independence executive order : "Although it does not call for rolling back the 2009 EPA carbon endangerment finding or pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, the Trump executive order wisely calls for agency reviews of Obama-issued regulations restricting the use of coal electricity and other unnecessary impediments to utilizing the nation's abundant energy resources. Americans for Limited Government is confident that such a review will provide ample basis for revising and rescinding these regulations ensuring that utility prices can come down for consumers.

