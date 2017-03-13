Trump budget is a good start, but the...

Trump budget is a good start, but the toughest choices remain

March 16, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement on the discretionary budget proposed by the Trump administration : "Americans for Limited Government praises the discretionary budget proposed by the Trump administration, which makes tough choices in determining the nation's priorities. President Trump ran on increasing defense spending, and the budget does so, by increasing it by $54 billion, and is now accompanied by $54 billion of responsible, offsetting spending cuts elsewhere in the budget.

