Tool Plot Summer Tour Around Headlini...

Tool Plot Summer Tour Around Headlining Music Fest Gigs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Tool announced a brief tour revolving around their music festival gigs, with the rockers promising an "unparalleled sonic and visual experience." Tool have announced a series of tour dates to revolve around their previously announced music festival gigs, with the Lateralus rockers promising an "unparalleled sonic and visual experience" for the shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar 9 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb 15 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Health Care
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC