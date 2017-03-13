Tool Plot Summer Tour Around Headlining Music Fest Gigs
Tool announced a brief tour revolving around their music festival gigs, with the rockers promising an "unparalleled sonic and visual experience." Tool have announced a series of tour dates to revolve around their previously announced music festival gigs, with the Lateralus rockers promising an "unparalleled sonic and visual experience" for the shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar 4
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb 15
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC