Survival Guide: DC area braces for wallop of snow, sleet
The D.C. area is bracing for a wallop of heavy, wet snow and sleet from a powerful nor'easter that is expected to slam the entire East Coast. The forecast calls for the snow to arrive after Monday evening and to intensify in the overnight hours, although the forecast is still in flux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar 4
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb 15
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC