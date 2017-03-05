Student arrested on felony abduction ...

Student arrested on felony abduction charge, two misdemeanor asasault charges

WPMD officers arrested Tejaswi Shrestha '18 Feb. 27 for one felony abduction charge, two misdemeanor assault charges. COURTESY PHOTO / WYDAILY.COM Feb. 27, the College of William and Mary Police Department arrested Tejaswi Shrestha '18 on one count of felony abduction and two misdemeanor counts of assault.

