Student arrested on felony abduction charge, two misdemeanor asasault charges

WPMD officers arrested Tejaswi Shrestha '18 Feb. 27 for one felony abduction charge, two misdemeanor assault charges. COURTESY PHOTO / WYDAILY.COM Feb. 27, the College of William and Mary Police Department arrested Tejaswi Shrestha '18 on one count of felony abduction and two misdemeanor counts of assault.

