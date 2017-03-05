Student arrested on felony abduction charge, two misdemeanor asasault charges
WPMD officers arrested Tejaswi Shrestha '18 Feb. 27 for one felony abduction charge, two misdemeanor assault charges. COURTESY PHOTO / WYDAILY.COM Feb. 27, the College of William and Mary Police Department arrested Tejaswi Shrestha '18 on one count of felony abduction and two misdemeanor counts of assault.
